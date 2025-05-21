Left Menu

Trump Organization Embarks on $1.5 Billion Luxury Golf Project in Vietnam

Eric Trump attended a groundbreaking ceremony with Vietnam's prime minister for a $1.5 billion luxury residential and golf development near Hanoi. The project, developed by the Trump Organization and Kinhbac City, was quickly approved by local authorities despite ongoing U.S.-Vietnam tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, attended a milestone groundbreaking ceremony for a new $1.5 billion luxury development near Hanoi. The project includes three 18-hole golf courses, aiming to establish a high-end residential and recreational area.

The Trump Organization, in collaboration with Vietnamese real estate firm Kinhbac City, received swift approval from the Vietnamese government, even as negotiations around tariffs with Washington continue. This venture focuses on delivering luxurious hotels, golf courses, and residential estates to the region.

Eric Trump will also explore opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City, eyeing potential for a skyscraper project in the southern business hub. This collaboration, though details remain undisclosed, promises state-of-the-art amenities and aims to set a global standard in luxury developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

