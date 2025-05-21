Trump Organization Embarks on $1.5 Billion Luxury Golf Project in Vietnam

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Eric Trump, son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, attended a milestone groundbreaking ceremony for a new $1.5 billion luxury development near Hanoi. The project includes three 18-hole golf courses, aiming to establish a high-end residential and recreational area.

The Trump Organization, in collaboration with Vietnamese real estate firm Kinhbac City, received swift approval from the Vietnamese government, even as negotiations around tariffs with Washington continue. This venture focuses on delivering luxurious hotels, golf courses, and residential estates to the region.

Eric Trump will also explore opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City, eyeing potential for a skyscraper project in the southern business hub. This collaboration, though details remain undisclosed, promises state-of-the-art amenities and aims to set a global standard in luxury developments.

