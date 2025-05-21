BSF Foils Major Infiltration Bid in Jammu & Kashmir Amidst Rising Tensions

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled a significant infiltration effort by 45-50 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, as confirmed by BSF officials to ANI. The BSF employed heavy mortar fire to demolish enemy posts after Pakistan attempted to aid infiltration along the International Border under the cover of ceasefire violations.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SS Mand stated that the BSF responded effectively to the shelling, preventing the terrorists from breaching Indian territory. He highlighted the preparedness of the troops, who used heavy bombardment to counter the infiltration attempt.

DIG Mand praised the BSF's strategic response, noting that all soldiers, including women troops, executed their duties commendably. This boosted troop morale significantly. Concurrently, ceremonial events resumed at Punjab's Joint Check Posts post-suspension following the Pahalgam attack.

