Kashmir Police Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra 2025 and Muharram with Enhanced Security Measures

Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, has evaluated the security preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra in 2025, Muharram, and other notable occasions. A meeting was convened on Wednesday at the Police Control Room's Conference Hall in Kashmir, where officers presented their security plans to ensure a smooth, peaceful conduct of the events.

In the meeting, officials shared insights from past experiences and highlighted the necessity for robust communication, seamless coordination, and advanced monitoring systems. Discussions centered on fortifying the current security infrastructure, updating surveillance tactics, and efficiently deploying personnel at critical sites as per the directives from IGP Birdi.

IGP Birdi carried out an exhaustive review of the security framework and instructed the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations. Emphasizing intelligence-driven operations, Birdi urged timely threat assessments and proactive measures to mitigate risks. The meeting witnessed active participation from senior police officials, asserting their commitment to a secure and peaceful environment for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)