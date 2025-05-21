Left Menu

India's Oil and Petrochemical Future: Riding the Growth Wave

India's oil demand is set to increase at a 4% CAGR over the next decade, driven by favorable demographics and economic growth. Meanwhile, India's burgeoning petrochemical industry presents opportunities despite economic challenges. Clean energy transitions, though promising, face cost-related hurdles, highlighting the complexity of India's energy landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:31 IST
India's Oil and Petrochemical Future: Riding the Growth Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's domestic oil demand is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% over the next decade, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. This year, oil consumption has already reached 4.8 million barrels per day, reflecting a 4.3% increase from last year.

Pulkit Agarwal, Head of India Content (Cross Commodities), noted that India's oil demand continues its upward trajectory, supported by demographic advantages and economic growth. Despite a small base, the country is emerging as a significant player in the global oil demand landscape.

Transitioning to renewable sources presents challenges, including the cost of green energy. While India's petrochemical demand is predicted to surpass GDP growth, achieving net zero emissions will require significant policy, regulatory, and corporate efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025