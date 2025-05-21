Market Jitters as Wall Street Opens Lower Amid Tax-Cut Bill Debate
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors braced for the outcome of a crucial debate on President Trump's tax-cut bill, heightening concerns about the surging national debt. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all started the trading day with significant drops.
Financial markets opened on shaky ground Wednesday, with Wall Street's key indexes registering declines amid anticipation of a critical debate over President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill. The measure has stirred anxiety concerning the United States' mounting debt.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average commenced trading with a drop of 322.8 points, equating to a 0.76% reduction, settling at 42,354.46. In parallel, the S&P 500 fell by 30.3 points, or 0.51%, reaching 5,910.18.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite encountered a 0.73% decrease, losing 139.8 points to open at 19,002.942. Investors are closely monitoring the debate's outcome, which could have significant implications for the country's fiscal future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
German Bonds See Turbulence Amid Global Debt Sales
SEBI Tightens Grip on Securitised Debt Instruments with New Rules
I just hope it ends very quickly: US President Donald Trump on India's military strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
SEBI Proposes New Compliance Framework for High Value Debt Listed Entities
IL&FS Mutual Fund's Strategic Payout: A Milestone in Infrastructure Debt Investment