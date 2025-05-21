Left Menu

Market Jitters as Wall Street Opens Lower Amid Tax-Cut Bill Debate

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors braced for the outcome of a crucial debate on President Trump's tax-cut bill, heightening concerns about the surging national debt. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all started the trading day with significant drops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Financial markets opened on shaky ground Wednesday, with Wall Street's key indexes registering declines amid anticipation of a critical debate over President Donald Trump's tax-cut bill. The measure has stirred anxiety concerning the United States' mounting debt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average commenced trading with a drop of 322.8 points, equating to a 0.76% reduction, settling at 42,354.46. In parallel, the S&P 500 fell by 30.3 points, or 0.51%, reaching 5,910.18.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite encountered a 0.73% decrease, losing 139.8 points to open at 19,002.942. Investors are closely monitoring the debate's outcome, which could have significant implications for the country's fiscal future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

