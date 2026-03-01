Left Menu

Debt-Driven Tragedy: A Gambler's Descent into Darkness

A 42-year-old gambler, Munchun Kewat, murdered his wife and daughters due to mounting debts. After a 72-hour search, he was captured in Rajasthan. Kewat was in debt over gambling and had borrowed money from family. The crime shocked Delhi's Siraspur area and highlights financial pressure's impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:58 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Siraspur area, where a habitual gambler, Munchun Kewat, allegedly murdered his wife and three daughters. Authorities reported on Sunday that he killed them by slitting their throats before fleeing to Rajasthan, igniting a 72-hour manhunt that eventually led to his arrest.

Kewat, a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, faced mounting debts and had quarrelled with his wife about financial issues before the murders. Police discovered the lifeless bodies of Anita and her daughters, aged three to five, inside their one-room home. They had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon, prompting swift police action.

After extensive investigations, including CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, police apprehended Kewat in Kishangarh, Ajmer district, Rajasthan. During interrogation, Kewat confessed to the crime, citing financial strain as his motive. The case has raised concerns about the severe consequences of debt and gambling addiction.

