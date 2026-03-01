Debt-Driven Tragedy: A Gambler's Descent into Darkness

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Siraspur area, where a habitual gambler, Munchun Kewat, allegedly murdered his wife and three daughters. Authorities reported on Sunday that he killed them by slitting their throats before fleeing to Rajasthan, igniting a 72-hour manhunt that eventually led to his arrest.

Kewat, a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi, faced mounting debts and had quarrelled with his wife about financial issues before the murders. Police discovered the lifeless bodies of Anita and her daughters, aged three to five, inside their one-room home. They had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon, prompting swift police action.

After extensive investigations, including CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, police apprehended Kewat in Kishangarh, Ajmer district, Rajasthan. During interrogation, Kewat confessed to the crime, citing financial strain as his motive. The case has raised concerns about the severe consequences of debt and gambling addiction.

