Sweden's Nuclear Future: Securing Energy and Net Zero by 2045

Sweden's parliament has approved funding for new nuclear reactors, pivotal to the nation's energy security and net-zero emissions goal by 2045. Four large reactors, or equivalent SMRs, are planned, aiming for 2,500 MW to be online by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a significant move to bolster energy security and tackle climate change, Sweden's parliament has approved a bill to finance a new wave of nuclear reactors. The government views these reactors as critical to achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

The plan includes the development of four large-scale reactors, each contributing to an installed capacity of around 5,000 MW, or its equivalent in small, modular reactors (SMRs). The government aims to have half of this capacity operational by 2035.

This decision aligns with Sweden's broader strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and transition to renewable and sustainable energy sources, marking a pivotal step in the country's energy policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

