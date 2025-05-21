Telangana Warns AIS Officers: Uphold Integrity or Face Consequences
The Telangana government issued a stern warning to All India Services officers, instructing them to avoid public behavior unbecoming of their positions. This follows recent reports of inappropriate conduct by officers, prompting a reminder about maintaining professionalism and integrity, with potential disciplinary action for non-compliance.
Amid growing concerns over the conduct of All India Services (AIS) officers, the Telangana government has issued a point-blank warning to maintain their decorum in public settings. A memo, dated May 20, 2025, highlighted instances where officers reportedly acted inappropriately during public meetings, tarnishing the civil services' image.
The government memo, signed by K Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Secretary, references Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. It mandates that every service member adhere to absolute integrity and professionalism, refraining from conduct that could be deemed unbecoming.
The notice serves as a reminder that officers, including those in the IAS, IPS, and IFS, failing to uphold these standards would face disciplinary measures. This directive has been disseminated to all relevant personnel for strict compliance.
