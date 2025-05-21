Left Menu

Rupert Calls for Tech Aid to Curb South Africa's Rising Death Toll

Johann Rupert urged President Donald Trump to provide technological assistance to South Africa to help reduce the country's high death rates. He emphasized the need for resources like Starlink and drones, noting that the issue affects all demographics, not just white farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:53 IST
Rupert Calls for Tech Aid to Curb South Africa's Rising Death Toll
  • Country:
  • United States

Johann Rupert, in a meeting with President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighted the urgent need for technological aid to curb South Africa's escalating death rates.

Rupert stressed that the deaths are widespread, affecting all demographics, and not limited to white farmers. He proposed deploying technology-driven solutions, such as Starlink and drones, at local police stations to tackle the issue more effectively.

The businessman urged for international collaboration to address this pressing problem, suggesting that technology could play a pivotal role in improving safety and reducing fatalities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025