Rupert Calls for Tech Aid to Curb South Africa's Rising Death Toll

Johann Rupert, in a meeting with President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighted the urgent need for technological aid to curb South Africa's escalating death rates.

Rupert stressed that the deaths are widespread, affecting all demographics, and not limited to white farmers. He proposed deploying technology-driven solutions, such as Starlink and drones, at local police stations to tackle the issue more effectively.

The businessman urged for international collaboration to address this pressing problem, suggesting that technology could play a pivotal role in improving safety and reducing fatalities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)