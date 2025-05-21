Maharashtra Fixes Land Measurement Fee to Boost Agricultural Welfare

The Maharashtra government has introduced a landmark change by setting a fixed fee of Rs 200 for land measurement, significantly benefiting farmers and their families. This initiative aims to simplify the process of land division and distribution, reported the state's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The decision, designed to relieve financial strains on farming families, was finalized following numerous complaints about previous cost structures set by the Settlement Commissioner. According to Bawankule, the change is a direct response to farmer feedback, intending to expedite and make more affordable the legal processes involved in land partitioning.

The reform will implement swift measurements within 90 days, maintaining consistency in 7/12 land title documents and ensuring clear boundaries to prevent disputes. This strategic move promises a transparent and accessible system, benefiting countless farmers across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)