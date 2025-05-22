Ramaphosa-Trump Dialogue Omits ICC Discussion

In a recent luncheon meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the topic of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was not addressed. The news came as reporters queried whether this issue featured in their discussions.

President Ramaphosa's statement aimed to clarify the focus of their talks amid speculations about the agenda. The omission of the ICC topic stands out amid ongoing global deliberations regarding its role and influence.

The meeting underscores the broader diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States, without veering into contentious legal territory.

