Ramaphosa-Trump Dialogue Omits ICC Discussion

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump did not discuss the International Criminal Court issue during their lunch meeting. This clarification came from Ramaphosa after reporters inquired about the topic's inclusion in their discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:20 IST
In a recent luncheon meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the topic of the International Criminal Court (ICC) was not addressed. The news came as reporters queried whether this issue featured in their discussions.

President Ramaphosa's statement aimed to clarify the focus of their talks amid speculations about the agenda. The omission of the ICC topic stands out amid ongoing global deliberations regarding its role and influence.

The meeting underscores the broader diplomatic relations between South Africa and the United States, without veering into contentious legal territory.

