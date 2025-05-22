Left Menu

Torrential Downpour: Heavy Rainfall Sweeps Across Several Indian States

The India Meteorological Department reports significant rainfall across various Indian states, with heavy showers hitting Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Northeast. The IMD predicts continued heavy rainfall along the west coast, including Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, in the days ahead.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A deluge of rain has been reported across India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noting heavy downpours from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday to 5:30 AM IST on Friday. Key areas hit include Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and sections of Northeast India.

Gangetic West Bengal saw substantial rains, with Haldia in Purba Medinipur recording 10 cm, while Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas noted 9 cm. In the heart of Kolkata, both Dum Dum and Alipur stations registered 4 cm. Similar rainfall patterns were seen in Konkan & Goa, where Panjim recorded 9 cm and Mumbai's Santacruz and Ratnagiri logged 3 cm each.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati in Guntur experienced 9 cm, and other areas like Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam noted 5 cm. Meanwhile, Odisha's Jharsuguda recorded 3 cm, while Paradip Port recorded 2 cm. IMD forecasts predict continued heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast in coming days, particularly in Konkan & Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

