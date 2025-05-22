Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Thanjavur Highway Claims Five Lives

A tragic accident on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirapalli highway resulted in the loss of five lives when a government bus collided with a tempo van. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended condolences and announced financial aid for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, a collision between a government bus and a private tempo van claimed the lives of at least five people near Sengkippatti bridge on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirapalli national highway.

The Thanjavur District Collector, Priyanka Balasubramanian, confirmed the accident and noted that further details are awaited. This tragedy follows a recent accident on May 20 in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, where a rockslide at a stone quarry led to the deaths of five workers.

Expressing deep sorrow, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin offered condolences to the victims' families and announced financial assistance. According to the official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Rs 4 lakh will be provided to each of the deceased families and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker, Michael, who has been promised top-quality medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

