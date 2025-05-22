Storms Wreak Havoc on Schools Near LoC in Poonch; Indian Army Steps In

Schools in the Line of Control (LoC) areas within Poonch's Gagrian and Sawjian villages faced severe structural damage due to intense wind and storms on Thursday. Particularly hard-hit were schools within the Mandi zone, where storm conditions ripped off roofs, hampering educational activities.

A representative from the affected schools highlighted the significant challenges this destruction poses for students and staff, extending gratitude towards the Indian Army for their immediate assistance in debris removal. An appeal has been made for additional funds to aid in rebuilding efforts.

Mohammed Amin, Head Master of Government High School, Gagrian, noted that the debris from storm damages has obstructed roads and schoolgrounds, further complicating the situation. As a part of their relief efforts, the Indian Army also initiated a community outreach program, supplying essential goods and interacting with locals in the aftermath of recent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)