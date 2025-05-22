Left Menu

Windstorms Wreak Havoc in LoC Schools: Army Steps Up for Relief

Schools in Poonch's LoC area face extensive damage due to powerful storms, with roofs blown away. The Indian Army aids in cleanup and provides much-needed assistance. Locals express gratitude while urging authorities to fund school reconstruction and essential supplies, as tensions and damage linger from recent shelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:23 IST
Indian Army sends assistance for repair of the damaged schools (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Schools near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district encountered severe structural damage on Thursday due to heavy winds and storms, leaving educational infrastructure in disarray.

Particularly affected were schools in the villages of Gagrian and Sawjian, within the Mandi zone. Roofs of local institutions were completely torn off, presenting significant challenges to students and staff who rely on these facilities. Affected communities have expressed appreciation to the Indian Army for its swift assistance in clearing debris and urged authorities to mobilize resources for rebuilding efforts.

Mohammed Amin, headmaster of the Government High School in Gagrian, reported blocked roads and grounds due to fallen debris, complicating access and day-to-day activities. As part of their ongoing service commitments, the Indian Army continues to provide vital support, recently conducting an outreach program to deliver essential supplies to residents in border villages heavily impacted by recent shelling incidents. Community members voiced strong support for the army's efforts, acknowledging the critical relief provided amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

