Remembering Thoothukudi: The Aftermath of Anti-Sterlite Protests

Residents of Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, gathered on Thursday to mark the 7th anniversary of the Anti-Sterlite Protest. The event, organized by the Anti-Sterlite Thoothukudi District People's Federation, paid tribute to 15 individuals who died during the 2018 protests against the Sterlite Copper Plant.

In a somber remembrance, locals, including a significant number of women, offered floral tributes at a local church to honor the victims of the police firing. On May 22, 2018, a shocking incident unfolded when police allegedly opened fire on protestors, killing 13 people and injuring over 60. Two others, arrested during the protests, later died in police custody.

The protests were fueled by claims that the Sterlite Copper Plant gravely polluted groundwater and posed threats to the environment. Responding to public outcry, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the plant's closure. Recently, in February 2024, the Supreme Court upheld the plant's closure, rejecting an appeal from the Vedanta group due to 'repeated breaches' and environmental violations.

