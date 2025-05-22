BJP MP Dubey Declares Ranchi 'Capital of Corruption' Amid IAS Officer's Arrest

The arrest of a senior IAS officer has sparked political tensions in Jharkhand, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey labeling Ranchi as the 'capital of corruption.' The arrest involves Vinay Kumar Choubey, associated with the liquor scam case under investigation by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Dubey did not hold back, further accusing the Congress party of enabling corruption, asserting that graft always trails the party's presence in governance. His remarks came after ACB officers detained both Chaubey and Gajendra Singh, Joint Commissioner of the Excise Department.

Choubey, currently serving as Principal Secretary to the Panchayati Raj Department, was apprehended based on previous allegations in Chhattisgarh and new findings by Jharkhand's ACB. Legal representatives have contested the grounds for his arrest, with proceedings still underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)