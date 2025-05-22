Azentio Software Revolutionizes Financial Crime Prevention with Next-Gen Amlock

Azentio Software has announced the release of its next-generation Amlock anti-money laundering platform, now offering a range of advanced capabilities to assist financial institutions in combating financial crime more effectively.

Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, the updated platform enhances the detection accuracy of suspicious activities while reducing false positives by up to 40%. The system's efficiency in workflow streamlining also enables a significant reduction in compliance costs, with savings reaching at least 20%.

Crucially, Amlock's reliable performance ensures that institutions using the platform maintain a flawless record of zero AML-related regulatory fines. The platform's customizable and scalable design supports everything from transaction monitoring to end-to-end KYC automation, making compliance faster and more efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)