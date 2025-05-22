Azentio Software Revolutionizes Financial Crime Prevention with Next-Gen Amlock
Azentio Software launches the new Amlock anti-money laundering platform, aiming to enhance financial institutions' ability to combat financial crime. Powered by AI and machine learning, Amlock improves detection accuracy and operational efficiency. It reduces compliance costs and maintains zero AML-related fines, setting a new standard in AML technology.
- Country:
- Singapore
Azentio Software has announced the release of its next-generation Amlock anti-money laundering platform, now offering a range of advanced capabilities to assist financial institutions in combating financial crime more effectively.
Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, the updated platform enhances the detection accuracy of suspicious activities while reducing false positives by up to 40%. The system's efficiency in workflow streamlining also enables a significant reduction in compliance costs, with savings reaching at least 20%.
Crucially, Amlock's reliable performance ensures that institutions using the platform maintain a flawless record of zero AML-related regulatory fines. The platform's customizable and scalable design supports everything from transaction monitoring to end-to-end KYC automation, making compliance faster and more efficient.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Challenges Nations Over Digital Services Act Compliance
NPPA Submits Compliance Reports to President Bio, Highlights Reform Progress
Uttar Pradesh's Extended Food Safety Drive: Ensuring Compliance and Public Health
Pollution bodies vacancies: SC issues contempt notices to chief secretaries of Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan over non-compliance.
UPenn Under Investigation: Foreign Donations and Federal Compliance