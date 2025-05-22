Left Menu

Azentio Software Revolutionizes Financial Crime Prevention with Next-Gen Amlock

Azentio Software launches the new Amlock anti-money laundering platform, aiming to enhance financial institutions' ability to combat financial crime. Powered by AI and machine learning, Amlock improves detection accuracy and operational efficiency. It reduces compliance costs and maintains zero AML-related fines, setting a new standard in AML technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Azentio Software has announced the release of its next-generation Amlock anti-money laundering platform, now offering a range of advanced capabilities to assist financial institutions in combating financial crime more effectively.

Using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, the updated platform enhances the detection accuracy of suspicious activities while reducing false positives by up to 40%. The system's efficiency in workflow streamlining also enables a significant reduction in compliance costs, with savings reaching at least 20%.

Crucially, Amlock's reliable performance ensures that institutions using the platform maintain a flawless record of zero AML-related regulatory fines. The platform's customizable and scalable design supports everything from transaction monitoring to end-to-end KYC automation, making compliance faster and more efficient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

