Dog Custody Drama: SGACC Fined for Non-Compliance in Seized Dogs Case
A court fined the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre Rs 5,000 for failing to release all 10 seized dogs, as ordered. While eight dogs were returned, a Poodle and a Maltese remain unaccounted. The court criticized SGACC's lack of compliance and demanded a report on the Maltese.
In a legal development, a court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) due to its failure to comply fully with a judicial order. The order required the release of 10 seized dogs, part of an ongoing investigation.
The court's action came after the investigating officer reported that only eight of the ten dogs had been released. The dogs' owner, Vishal, confirmed receiving eight animals, but expressed concerns about their condition, alleging some returned dogs were mutilated.
Further controversy arose over the custody of two dogs, a Poodle and a Maltese, still held by SGACC. The court has demanded a detailed report and scheduled the next hearing for February 4, questioning the centre's previous explanations as unsatisfactory.
