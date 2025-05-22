Left Menu

Uganda Secures $800 Million for Key Infrastructure Projects

Uganda has entered into an $800 million agreement with the Islamic Development Bank to fund trade-enhancing projects, including a strategic railway connection to Kenya. The funding will also support initiatives in health, transport, and energy sectors. The deal was signed in Algiers by top finance officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:26 IST
Uganda Secures $800 Million for Key Infrastructure Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda has signed a groundbreaking $800 million agreement with the Islamic Development Bank to fund infrastructure projects aimed at boosting trade and development. This strategic move includes a planned railway connection, which is set to link Uganda to Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway, enhancing access to the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa.

In addition to the railway, the three-year financing deal will support various projects across health, transport, and energy infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to significantly contribute to Uganda's economic growth by improving essential services and connectivity.

The agreement was formally concluded by Ramathan Ggoobi, the highest-ranking technocrat in Uganda's finance ministry, and the Islamic Development Bank's Vice President, Rami Ahmed. The signing took place during the bank's annual meeting in Algiers, as announced by the ministry on social media platform X late Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025