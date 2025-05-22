CM Dhami Defends Operation Sindoor Amidst Char Dham Yatra Milestone

In a defiant address, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called for public respect towards Army personnel amid criticism of Operation Sindoor during the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage. Dhami highlighted that over 11 lakh devotees have participated in the Char Dham Yatra so far, marking a significant milestone.

The Chief Minister celebrated this achievement at the flag-off ceremony for the first group of pilgrims starting their journey to Hemkund Sahib from Rishikesh. He stressed the importance of preserving the rich ecosystem of the Shri Hemkund Sahib area, pledging a plastic-free Yatra and urging adherence to ancestral rules.

Dhami also emphasized government efforts to bolster amenities for pilgrims, including the installation of railings, signboards, and arrangements for water and electricity. He criticized those questioning Operation Sindoor, reminding the public to salute soldiers encountered on the route. The Char Dham Yatra began on April 30, strengthening the spiritual activity in the region.

