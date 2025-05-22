Bomb Threat Shakes Punjab & Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb threat, causing courtroom activities to be put on hold.

According to Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the High Court Bar Association, both lawyers and staff were instructed to leave the premises as a precaution, resulting in the suspension of work until 2 pm.

Chandigarh Police have responded by conducting comprehensive searches of the court premises, as they continue to gather more information on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)