Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shakes Punjab & Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court faced a bomb threat leading to its evacuation and suspension of work till 2 pm. Authorities, including Chandigarh Police, are conducting thorough checks as they await more information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:07 IST
Bomb Threat Shakes Punjab & Haryana High Court
Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat, police conduct combing operation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was evacuated on Thursday following a bomb threat, causing courtroom activities to be put on hold.

According to Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the High Court Bar Association, both lawyers and staff were instructed to leave the premises as a precaution, resulting in the suspension of work until 2 pm.

Chandigarh Police have responded by conducting comprehensive searches of the court premises, as they continue to gather more information on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025