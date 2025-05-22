Left Menu

Kerala's Railway Revolution: Modi's Amrit Bharat Boost

Kerala BJP President praises PM Modi for advancing railway development in Kerala under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. With Rs 3,042 crore allocated in the latest budget, major projects like upgrading 35 stations and launching Vande Bharat trains are underway, marking a significant transformation of Kerala's rail network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:19 IST
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in accelerating Kerala's railway development through the Amrit Bharat Scheme. Chandrasekhar emphasized Modi's consistent support for the state despite having just one MP representing Kerala in the Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the key initiatives, Chandrasekhar mentioned that 35 railway stations across the state are undergoing substantial upgrades, encompassing world-class amenities at a cost of Rs 2,560 crore. Additionally, Rs 3,042 crore has been earmarked for Kerala's railway projects in the latest Union Budget, underscoring the Centre's commitment to enhancing the state's infrastructure.

These developments are part of a broader transformation that includes the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, construction of overbridges, and doubling of tracks. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 103 redeveloped Amrit stations across 86 districts today, aiming to integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage and passenger-centric facilities to elevate travel standards across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

