Swift Rebuild: IndusInd Bank's Path to Renewed Trust
IndusInd Bank's interim management's swift actions aim to restore trust, supported by IIHL. Despite a significant loss due to discrepancies and fraud, the bank's capital adequacy remains sound. Chairman Ashok Hinduja emphasizes transparency and governance as essential for regaining the bank's reputable position.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The interim management of IndusInd Bank has moved quickly to address recent discrepancies, a move deemed crucial for restoring trust by Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of promoter IIHL.
Hinduja committed IIHL's support for additional capital if necessary, praising the bank's leadership for their apt actions post the bank posting a significant loss.
Despite fraud issues, the bank retains a healthy capital adequacy. The RBI's guidance was also lauded as customers continue showing faith in the bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndusInd Bank
- trust
- rebuild
- Hinduja
- IIHL
- RBI
- capital adequacy
- transparency
- governance
- private lender
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak Army resorted to arbitrary firing including artillery shelling from posts across the LoC and IB in J-K last night: Defence sources.
The attack was aimed at disturbing social situation in Jammu and Kashmir that was witnessing progress, development: Misri.
Pahalgam attack was also aimed at disturbing communal harmony: FS Misri.
RBI Recognizes FIMMDA as SRO in Financial Markets
Serbia's Presidential Plane Grounded Amidst Geopolitical Tensions