Swift Rebuild: IndusInd Bank's Path to Renewed Trust

The interim management of IndusInd Bank has moved quickly to address recent discrepancies, a move deemed crucial for restoring trust by Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of promoter IIHL.

Hinduja committed IIHL's support for additional capital if necessary, praising the bank's leadership for their apt actions post the bank posting a significant loss.

Despite fraud issues, the bank retains a healthy capital adequacy. The RBI's guidance was also lauded as customers continue showing faith in the bank.

