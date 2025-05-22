Left Menu

Swift Rebuild: IndusInd Bank's Path to Renewed Trust

IndusInd Bank's interim management's swift actions aim to restore trust, supported by IIHL. Despite a significant loss due to discrepancies and fraud, the bank's capital adequacy remains sound. Chairman Ashok Hinduja emphasizes transparency and governance as essential for regaining the bank's reputable position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:55 IST
The interim management of IndusInd Bank has moved quickly to address recent discrepancies, a move deemed crucial for restoring trust by Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of promoter IIHL.

Hinduja committed IIHL's support for additional capital if necessary, praising the bank's leadership for their apt actions post the bank posting a significant loss.

Despite fraud issues, the bank retains a healthy capital adequacy. The RBI's guidance was also lauded as customers continue showing faith in the bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

