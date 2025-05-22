Left Menu

Court Mandates Immediate Implementation of OBC Quota in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, criticized the state government for delaying the implementation of an OBC reservation order. The High Court dismissed the state's plea, and directed the immediate enforcement of the order amid mounting scrutiny over West Bengal's reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:11 IST
Court Mandates Immediate Implementation of OBC Quota in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, has sharply criticized the state government for its delay in implementing an OBC reservation order issued by a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court. Adhikari took to the microblogging platform X to express his concerns, pointing out that state government scrutiny has become a routine matter.

The court, presided over by Justice Kausik Chanda, instructed the immediate enforcement of the reservation order, turning down the state government's request for a deferral due to ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court. Adhikari noted that the state's argument fell through as it failed to obtain a stay on the Division Bench order.

In a series of posts, Adhikari highlighted that candidates listed in the OBC category before 2010 would benefit from the reservation, as clarified by the court's directive. Justice Chanda also addressed the confusion about post-2010 certificates, emphasizing that identifying eligible candidates should not pose a problem. The order urged the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board to notify candidates and requested them to upload their OBC certificates to facilitate the admission process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025