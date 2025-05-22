Court Mandates Immediate Implementation of OBC Quota in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, has sharply criticized the state government for its delay in implementing an OBC reservation order issued by a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court. Adhikari took to the microblogging platform X to express his concerns, pointing out that state government scrutiny has become a routine matter.

The court, presided over by Justice Kausik Chanda, instructed the immediate enforcement of the reservation order, turning down the state government's request for a deferral due to ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court. Adhikari noted that the state's argument fell through as it failed to obtain a stay on the Division Bench order.

In a series of posts, Adhikari highlighted that candidates listed in the OBC category before 2010 would benefit from the reservation, as clarified by the court's directive. Justice Chanda also addressed the confusion about post-2010 certificates, emphasizing that identifying eligible candidates should not pose a problem. The order urged the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board to notify candidates and requested them to upload their OBC certificates to facilitate the admission process.

(With inputs from agencies.)