Himachal Pradesh CM Mourns Loss of Senior Leaders

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has conveyed his heartfelt condolences following the demise of senior Congress figure Sunder Singh Jaswal in Solan district. Jaswal, aged 83, passed away at his home on Thursday morning. In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister highlighted Jaswal's significant contributions to the Congress organization, mourning the loss of a pivotal regional leader.

CM Sukhu extended prayers for solace and strength for Jaswal's grieving family, stating his condolences and support are with them during this trying period. He praised Jaswal's lifetime dedication to public service, noting his roles as the vice chairman of the Khadi Board, Zila Parishad member, and Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Sayari, key to regional development.

Additionally, Sukhu expressed profound sorrow over the death of Agniveer Naveen Kumar, who tragically lost his life in a Kargil landslide while on duty. Kumar, from Kangra's Thural area, was commemorated by the Chief Minister for his service to the nation. Sukhu conveyed prayers for Kumar's soul and strength for his family, emphasizing the lasting legacy of his dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)