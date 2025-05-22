Kerala's Plus Two Results Decline Amid New Initiatives
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the Class 12th HSE results with a pass rate of 77.81%, a decrease from last year. New programs aim to guide students towards future opportunities through the Career Guidance Cell, with special orientation sessions planned for May.
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty revealed the state's Class 12th Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results, showing a pass percentage of 77.81% for the academic year. This year's results mark a decline from the previous year's 78.69%, highlighting a 0.88% drop.
The March 2025 exams saw 3,70,642 students from 2,002 schools attempt their Plus Two examinations. A total of 2,88,394 students successfully passed, with girls achieving a pass rate of 86.65%, notably higher than boys at 68.44%. The highest results were in Ernakulam with an 83.09% pass rate, while Kasargod had the lowest at 71.09%.
Moreover, 57 schools achieved a perfect pass record. Notably, 41 students scored full marks, with the Education Department launching special programs, including 'Focus Point to Point Zero', to assist students in exploring further education avenues. An upcoming orientation on May 26, 2025, aims to help students navigate future opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
