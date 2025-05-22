Himachal Apple's Last Stand: Farmers Rally Against Turkish Imports at CII Conclave

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Himachal Pradesh Chapter, hosted its 6th annual Apple Conclave in Shimla on Thursday, uniting over 600 apple growers, agricultural experts, government officials, and industry leaders. The event emphasized modern horticultural techniques and improving market access for apple farmers.

A significant advocacy was for a ban on apple imports from Turkey, raising concerns about market destabilization and unfair pricing. The event saw the inauguration by Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who highlighted the conclave's role as a collaborative platform.

Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that the event, organized by CII's Himachal chapter, aims to foster coordination among farmers, companies, departmental officials, and scientists. The push for a ban on Turkish imports has been escalated to the Centre, with discussions on increasing tariffs to prevent dumping.

According to Deepan Garg, Chairman of CII Himachal Pradesh, the conclave's objective is to reinforce apple farming as a crucial component of the state's rural economy, addressing issues like global competition and supply chain improvements. The event drew participation from grassroots farmer organizations, who stressed CII's role in reforming packaging and post-harvest processes.

The conclave concluded with a call to action for central intervention in the matter of imported apples. Farmers, industry leaders, and policymakers reinforced the need for national advocacy to protect Himachal's apple economy. CII vowed to amplify its efforts, while local farmers urged the state to collaborate with the Union Government for protective measures.

