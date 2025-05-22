Rajasthan Faces Scorching Heatwave Amid Looming Monsoon

Rajasthan is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with Sri Ganganagar topping the temperature chart at a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre. The northwestern region, particularly Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, remain under heatwave conditions expected to persist for the next few days.

Meanwhile, a contrasting weather pattern is set to unfold in Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur, with forecasts predicting the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain, coupled with strong winds, over the next 48 hours. Western Rajasthan, specifically Jodhpur and Bikaner, may also witness strong winds and rain on May 23 and 24.

The broader climatic context reveals an early monsoon arrival in India, with southern and eastern regions expected to see rainfall soon as the monsoon reaches Kerala. However, Rajasthan's intense heatwave conditions persist, with citizens urged to remain cautious amid potential severe weather shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)