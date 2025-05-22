Farmers Call for Labor Return Amid Ceasefire in Basmati Heartland

Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along the RS Pura border belt, are urgently appealing for the return of laborers post ceasefire between India and Pakistan, key for the Basmati sowing season.

Despite challenges stemming from recent military exchanges, normalcy is returning, with locals stepping in to continue agricultural activities amid labor shortages. The ceasefire has brought a semblance of peace, though unexploded artillery shells remain a significant threat.

Efforts are underway to mitigate risks as agriculture resumes. Army engineers have defused over 100 unexploded shells, enabling farmers to cautiously resume work. Tensions prior included intense artillery fire, but the current focus is on revitalizing farming after the May 10 ceasefire agreement.

