Love at New Heights: Unique Wedding Captivates Uttar Pradesh Ceremony

A 2.5-foot-tall bride and groom attracted significant attention at a mass wedding organized under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Jitendra Patel and Hiramani Patel were among the 298 couples who exchanged vows at Bhavans Mehta Mahavidyalaya.

District Social Welfare Officer Dilip Kumar confirmed the participation of nearly 321 couples, with the event witnessing the marriage of four Muslim couples as well. Couples received essential household items provided by the government.

The unique couple, Jitendra from Gopal Ka Purwa and Hiramani from Bharwari, connected through a mutual acquaintance. Their families opted for the mass marriage scheme due to financial limitations, which allows for affordable, community-supported weddings.

(With inputs from agencies.)