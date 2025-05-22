Left Menu

Major Shakeup: TD Power Systems Sees Significant Stake Sale by Promoters and Shareholders

Promoters and a shareholder of TD Power Systems sold 1.15 crore shares worth Rs 530 crore, reducing their stake to 26.89%. At the same time, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio and Blend Fund 2 acquired a combined 1.53% stake. Company shares declined 2.01% on the BSE.

In a major transaction on Thursday, three promoter entities and a public shareholder divested a combined 7.4% stake in TD Power Systems, amounting to 1.15 crore shares valued at Rs 530 crore, according to data from the BSE.

The bulk deal report reveals that Nikhil Kumar sold 45 lakh shares, Saphire Finman Services LLP offloaded 33 lakh shares, and Hitoshi Matsuo parted with 21 lakh shares, collectively representing a 6.33% stake in the company. Additionally, public shareholder Lavanya Sankaran sold 16 lakh shares, accounting for a 1.02% stake in TD Power Systems.

Post-transaction, the promoters' collective holding in the company dropped from 33.22% to 26.89%. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio and Blend Fund 2 strategically acquired 10.93 lakh and 13.04 lakh shares respectively, totaling a 1.53% stake, at a valuation of Rs 110.31 crore. The company's shares closed down 2.01% at Rs 484.15 on the BSE by the day's end.

