Delhi University Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Unannounced Campus Visit

In a surprising turn of events, the University of Delhi accused Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, of visiting its campus without prior notice, expressing concerns over the lack of communication.

The University claimed this was the second instance of such an occurrence, with Rahul Gandhi spending an hour at the DUSU Office under heavy security. Allegations emerged of students being confined and mistreated.

Delhi University condemned these actions, warning of strict repercussions for those responsible. Meanwhile, the Congress party shared Rahul Gandhi's campus tour via its social media, signaling a potential political fallout.

