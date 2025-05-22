NCW Demands Swift Justice for Sultanpur Gang Rape Victim

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened in the alleged gang rape case of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has urged the state police chief for a prompt and fair investigation into the matter.

In a strong statement, the NCW called for immediate medical and psychological support for the victim. Rahatkar's letter to the Director General of Police also sought compensation in accordance with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Act.

The heinous act reportedly took place on May 17, when the minor was attacked by three youths en route to school. Police have arrested two suspects and detained the third, who is also a minor. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)