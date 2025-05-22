Prime Minister Modi to Launch Landmark Rising North East Investors Summit

In a significant push to bring investment and development to the northeast region of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Rising North East Investors Summit' on May 23 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event aims to position the northeastern states as lucrative destinations for global and domestic capital by bringing investors and policymakers together under one roof.

The summit, spanning two days from May 23 to 24, acts as the culmination of comprehensive pre-event activities like roadshows and bilateral meetings to drum up interest and participation. Organised by the Indian government with extensive support from northeastern state governments, the summit promises to provide a unified platform for Business-to-Government interactions and cross-industry collaborations.

Sectoral focus areas include Agro-Food Processing, Tourism, Textiles, IT services, and more—all key industries with growth potential in the region. Poised strategically as a gateway to ASEAN markets, Northeast India offers rich natural resources and a thriving economic background, putting it on the map as a viable trade hub and eco-tourism destination.

