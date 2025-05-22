Anantnag Prepares for Safe Amarnath Yatra Amidst Tourism Challenges

On Thursday, Anantnag's Deputy Commissioner, A F Hamid, conducted an on-site inspection of the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps to evaluate developmental progress and preparations for the 2025 Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. According to an official press release, Hamid assessed key infrastructure projects handled by departments like Jal Shakti, Public Health Engineering (PHE), and Roads and Buildings (R&B), among other related agencies.

The Deputy Commissioner scrutinized ongoing track clearance efforts along the yatra route, with particular emphasis on ensuring the readiness of essential services such as drinking water, sanitation, power, lodging, and health care facilities.

All involved departments received directives to strictly adhere to deadlines and ensure seamless coordination for task execution. Emphasizing quality, the Deputy Commissioner urged stakeholders to timely complete projects, guaranteeing a smooth and safe pilgrimage for devotees.

The Amarnath Ji Yatra is a revered pilgrimage in India, taking worshippers to the Amarnath Cave in the South Kashmir Himalayas. At a recent meeting with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, highlighted the negative impact on tourism following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Abdullah stressed the government's focus on securing a safe and incident-free Amarnath Yatra to reassure and protect visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)