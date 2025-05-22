Gujarat's Renewable Revolution: RE-NETWORK 2025 Expo

In a significant step toward furthering India's commitment to renewable energy, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the RE-NETWORK 2025 expo in Ahmedabad, joined by Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera. The event celebrated India's advancements in green technology, courtesy of PM Narendra Modi's leadership and vision.

Highlighting the impact of renewable initiatives, CM Patel remarked on the Prime Minister's foresight in establishing Asia's largest solar plant in Charanka. This commitment to renewable energy has propelled India towards a sustainable future, with technological advancements in solar, wind, biomass, green hydrogen, and energy storage driving the industry forward.

The expo, themed 'The Future Together,' showcases Gujarat's determination to become a net-zero carbon emission state, underpinned by PM Modi's strategic policies. Industry leaders praised the Gujarat Federation of Solar Industries for orchestrating the event, expected to attract over 25,000 attendees, and propel the renewable energy sector through collaboration and innovation.

