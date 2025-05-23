House Bill Threatens Clean Energy Progress with Sweeping Tax Credit Cuts

In a dramatic legislative move, House Republicans have passed a multitrillion-dollar tax package that threatens to dismantle established clean energy incentives.

Critics argue the bill, which includes repealing tax credits from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, jeopardizes significant investments and job creation in renewable energy sectors like solar and wind.

As the bill moves to the Senate, the debate intensifies over its potential economic impact and the broader implications for U.S. energy leadership and climate mitigation efforts.

