Union Minister Claims Congress Informants Behind ED Raids on Karnataka Home Minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that a faction within the Congress party provided information that led to the Enforcement Directorate's raids on Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's educational institution. Joshi stressed that the ED's actions are guided by the law and not political motivations, criticizing the state's decision to close Janaushadhi Centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 09:58 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Thursday that insiders from the Congress party provided the clues that prompted the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to conduct raids on an educational institution linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Joshi claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is aware of the Congress members responsible for passing on this information.

"The ED is performing its duty based on information from a faction within the Congress," Joshi remarked, suggesting that while the Home Minister is a respected politician, the law will take its course irrespective of political affiliation. The minister emphasized that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should acknowledge the internal conflicts within his party instead of feigning ignorance.

Pralhad Joshi criticized the Karnataka government's decision to shutter Janaushadhi Centres, which provide affordable medicines, asserting that the initiative is vital for the economically disadvantaged. He urged the state to reconsider its decision, framing it as a politically driven move against the Prime Minister's initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

