Delhi High Court Orders Security Review for Congress Leader Amid Threats

The Delhi High Court has directed police to assess potential threats to Congress leader Udit Raj, assigning a beat officer for regular contact over two months. This comes after Raj's petition for security, citing threats since February, was reviewed by Justice Ravinder Dudeja, who noted an ongoing police investigation.

In wrapping up the petition, the court mandated that the Station House Officer (SHO) and beat officer maintain strict vigilance and share their contact details with Raj. The Congress leader approached the High Court for protection, claiming he's under threat from BSP leaders and workers.

The threats arose after Raj made controversial remarks about BSP leader Mayawati during a Lucknow press conference, suggesting she should be 'strangled' for stifling the social welfare movement. On social media platform X, Raj questioned BSP members' critical thinking abilities. He later clarified that his comments implied political distancing rather than literal violence against Mayawati, emphasizing her impact on the Bahujan movement. (ANI)

