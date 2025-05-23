Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Tamannah Bhatia's Ambassadorship for KSDL: A Brand Controversy

Pro Kannada organizations protested against Tamannah Bhatia's role as KSDL's brand ambassador, urging her removal. Despite criticism, Karnataka Minister MB Patil supports the decision citing her mass appeal and digital presence. This strategy aims to boost KSDL's sales to Rs5,000 crore by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:19 IST
Workers of Pro Kannada organisations stage protest demanding removal of Tammannah Bhatia as KSDL ambassador (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bengaluru, Pro Kannada organizations staged protests against actress Tamannah Bhatia's appointment as a brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). The actress was contracted for Rs 6.2 crore, sparking dissatisfaction among locals who expected a Kannada actor to represent the iconic brand.

Addressing the media, Karnataka's Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil clarified that the appointment was not a language issue but rather a strategic business decision focused on enhancing the brand's global and national presence. Patil emphasized his respect for Kannada identity but stressed the need for strategic marketing.

Bhatia was chosen due to her expansive following of 2.8 crore fans, positioning her as a compelling option after other actresses were unavailable. Minister Patil noted the critical goal of reaching Rs5,000 crore in sales by 2030 and justified the choice based on marketing expert recommendations. He urged respect for Kannada artists while highlighting the commercial nature of the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

