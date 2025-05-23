Rahul Gandhi Criticizes India's Foreign Policy Amid Tensions

In a pointed critique of the BJP-led NDA government, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, declared that India's foreign policy has faltered under current leadership. In a post on X, he challenged the government's approach towards Pakistan, questioning why India is often seen alongside its neighboring rival and why international condemnation of Pakistan lacks support.

Gandhi strengthened his stance by sharing a video of an interview with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, labeling India's diplomatic efforts as collapsed. Further questioning Jaishankar, Gandhi demanded transparency regarding undisclosed losses of Indian aircraft during Operation Sindoor, claiming the country deserves honesty.

Responding to Gandhi's assertions, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused him of demoralizing the armed forces, especially during the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched to counteract a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, involved significant military engagements with Pakistan. The BJP suggests Gandhi's remarks fuel internal divisions and harm national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)