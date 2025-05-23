Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes India's Foreign Policy Amid Tensions

Rahul Gandhi has criticized the BJP-led NDA government, claiming India's foreign policy under Prime Minister Modi has failed. He questions the government's stance on Pakistan and the alleged silence of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on military operations. The BJP accuses him of undermining national morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:22 IST
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pointed critique of the BJP-led NDA government, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, declared that India's foreign policy has faltered under current leadership. In a post on X, he challenged the government's approach towards Pakistan, questioning why India is often seen alongside its neighboring rival and why international condemnation of Pakistan lacks support.

Gandhi strengthened his stance by sharing a video of an interview with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, labeling India's diplomatic efforts as collapsed. Further questioning Jaishankar, Gandhi demanded transparency regarding undisclosed losses of Indian aircraft during Operation Sindoor, claiming the country deserves honesty.

Responding to Gandhi's assertions, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused him of demoralizing the armed forces, especially during the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The operation, launched to counteract a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, involved significant military engagements with Pakistan. The BJP suggests Gandhi's remarks fuel internal divisions and harm national interests.

