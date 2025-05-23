Yogi Adityanath Warns of Pakistan's Downfall Due to Terrorism

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to Pakistan about the consequences of sheltering terrorism during a speech in Ayodhya. Adityanath, after offering prayers at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple and inaugurating the 'Shri Hanumat Katha Mandapam', emphasized that persistent terrorism will ultimately sink Pakistan. He pointed out that New India retaliates firmly when provoked.

Adityanath evoked a powerful story of Lord Hanuman to draw parallels with India's current security measures. He highlighted that India's armed forces do not attack unprovoked but respond resolutely when attacked. He cited recent operations where India killed over 124 terrorists after Pakistan-supported attacks targeted innocent citizens based on religion.

In his criticism, the Chief Minister asserted that Pakistan is facing the consequences of its actions over the last 75 years and its time is running out. During his visit, he also engaged in religious rituals at Ayodhya's prominent temples, underscoring the cultural significance of his trip. (ANI)

