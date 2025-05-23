Court Reserves Order on Lalu Yadav's Land for Job Scam Charges

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved its decision on whether to acknowledge the supplementary charge sheet filed against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. This development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed for a prosecution sanction against the former minister, which was approved through the Union Home Ministry.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has slated the order for June 3. During the proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Manish Jain, along with Snehal, represented the ED, while Advocate Akhilesh Singh Rawat appeared on behalf of Yadav. The ED had previously filed its first supplementary charge sheet in August 2024 against Yadav and several others, including family members, in the land-for-job scandal.

The charge sheet implicates multiple individuals and firms, revealing alleged acquisitions of land parcels by Yadav's family using illicit funds. The investigation has unearthed transactions involving benamidars and the illegal accumulation of lands valued over Rs 200 crore. The ED's intensive probe prompted the filing of a Prosecution Complaint earlier this year, highlighting complex financial movements and property transactions.

