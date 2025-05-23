Left Menu

Court Reserves Order on Lalu Yadav's Land for Job Scam Charges

Rouse Avenue court has reserved its decision on taking cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Land for Job money laundering case. The charges come after the Enforcement Directorate filed for prosecution, with Presidential approval granted. Key family members are implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:27 IST
Court Reserves Order on Lalu Yadav's Land for Job Scam Charges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved its decision on whether to acknowledge the supplementary charge sheet filed against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. This development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed for a prosecution sanction against the former minister, which was approved through the Union Home Ministry.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has slated the order for June 3. During the proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Manish Jain, along with Snehal, represented the ED, while Advocate Akhilesh Singh Rawat appeared on behalf of Yadav. The ED had previously filed its first supplementary charge sheet in August 2024 against Yadav and several others, including family members, in the land-for-job scandal.

The charge sheet implicates multiple individuals and firms, revealing alleged acquisitions of land parcels by Yadav's family using illicit funds. The investigation has unearthed transactions involving benamidars and the illegal accumulation of lands valued over Rs 200 crore. The ED's intensive probe prompted the filing of a Prosecution Complaint earlier this year, highlighting complex financial movements and property transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025