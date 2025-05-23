Left Menu

Transforming Payment Systems: India's New Regulatory Landscape

The Payments Regulatory Board, led by the RBI Governor, will oversee India’s payment systems. It replaces the BPSS and includes government nominees. This new structure aims to enhance governance while encouraging innovation in digital payments. The RBI had previously opposed an external regulator, emphasizing the need for continued RBI oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:38 IST
Transforming Payment Systems: India's New Regulatory Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the formation of a new Payments Regulatory Board (PRB) led by its Governor, according to a recent notification. This six-member board will take over from the current Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement System (BPSS).

The PRB introduces a broader representation, including three central government nominees, along with two members from the RBI, aiming to balance innovation and governance according to the regulations notified for 2025. A significant change from its predecessor, the PRB includes representatives from the government, marking a collaborative approach to managing payment systems.

Set up to enhance systemic oversight and foster innovation within the payment landscape, the PRB's meetings will welcome experts in payment systems, IT, and law. The RBI underscores the importance of retaining regulatory oversight to ensure consumer protection and infrastructural resilience, despite some historical dissent regarding the establishment of an independent regulator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025