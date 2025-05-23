Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Responsible Display of Strength

Former NSA MK Narayanan lauded India's 'Operation Sindoor' for demonstrating India's formidable yet restrained power. He emphasized India's capacity to do more but praised the nation's responsible approach in handling geopolitical tensions, especially in the context of Indo-Pak relations, while highlighting the significance of India-Bangladesh partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:18 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Responsible Display of Strength
Former National Security Advisor (NSA) MK Narayanan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former National Security Advisor MK Narayanan has praised India as a 'responsible power' in light of 'Operation Sindoor,' highlighting its formidable strength and restraint. Speaking at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata, Narayanan reflected on how the operation showcases India's ability to demonstrate might while exercising caution.

He emphasized that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, decided against extensive retaliation after the Pahalgam terror attack, choosing instead to issue a firm warning against Pakistani aggression. Narayanan reassured of Indian armed forces' capacity, asserting India is poised to address threats without hesitation.

Narayanan also touched on the strategic relationship with Bangladesh, affirming India's commitment to supporting its neighbor amidst internal challenges. By fostering such partnerships, he argues, larger nations like India can maintain regional stability and assert their diplomatic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025