Operation Sindoor: India's Responsible Display of Strength

Former National Security Advisor MK Narayanan has praised India as a 'responsible power' in light of 'Operation Sindoor,' highlighting its formidable strength and restraint. Speaking at an Indian Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata, Narayanan reflected on how the operation showcases India's ability to demonstrate might while exercising caution.

He emphasized that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, decided against extensive retaliation after the Pahalgam terror attack, choosing instead to issue a firm warning against Pakistani aggression. Narayanan reassured of Indian armed forces' capacity, asserting India is poised to address threats without hesitation.

Narayanan also touched on the strategic relationship with Bangladesh, affirming India's commitment to supporting its neighbor amidst internal challenges. By fostering such partnerships, he argues, larger nations like India can maintain regional stability and assert their diplomatic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)