Left Menu

Agartala's Grand Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to National Valor

Agartala's Tiranga Yatra celebrated patriots with 2,000 bikers. Led by local leaders, it honored Indian Armed Forces' valor post-Operation Sindoor. The rally fostered national unity as residents cheered, highlighting campaigns nationwide to affirm strength against terror threats. Haryana's CM also organized a similar yatra as homage to military sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:31 IST
Agartala's Grand Tiranga Yatra: A Tribute to National Valor
Tiranga Yatra held on bikes to honour Armed Forces post Operation Sindoor in Agartala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agartala witnessed a stirring Tiranga Yatra on Friday as nearly 2,000 bikers traversed the city in a show of patriotism and unity. This grand event commemorated the valor and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces following the triumphant Operation Sindoor.

The yatra was spearheaded by prominent leaders including Ramnagar MLA Dipak Majumder, Tourism Minister Sushanta Choudhury, and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, who rallied alongside the bikers, enthusiastically waving the national flag and engaging with the crowds. Officials reported notable participation from citizens and youth groups, with Mayor Majumder lauding the armed forces' courage and urging citizens to unite in a spirit of patriotism and vigilance.

Mayor Majumder emphasized the rally's significance, stating, "This rally is not just a tribute but a loud message of national unity and strength." Similarly, Tourism Minister Chaudhury underscored the crucial role such initiatives play in fostering national consciousness, particularly among young people.

Sweeping across major thoroughfares and landmarks in Agartala, the Tiranga Yatra captured public attention as residents lined the streets, cheering and waving flags to create a vibrant and emotional atmosphere. The event is part of a broader national campaign to honor the armed forces and reaffirm national resolve in the aftermath of a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Echoing this sentiment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also led a Tiranga Yatra earlier this week, commemorating the armed forces' heroism in Operation Sindoor. "These Yatras are not just events but occasions to pay true homage to patriotism and sacrifice," Saini remarked, highlighting the nationwide commitment to honor bravery and self-respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025