Chandrababu Naidu Stands Firm on 'Operation Sindoor' Amid Criticism

In a strong statement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu defended 'Operation Sindoor', urging unity across political boundaries, and stressed that national interest should take precedence over personal or political agendas. His remarks countered criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Naidu declared on Friday, "No one should criticize Operation Sindoor. With 27 innocent lives lost, retaliation was necessary to reassure our citizens. The nation comes first, and this must be a unified stance." He praised the precise execution by the armed forces and the central leadership, condemning terrorism categorically.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's future in the defence sector, Naidu unveiled strategic plans to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These proposals include establishing integrated defence facilities and advancing the state's infrastructure to promote self-reliant production, aligning with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)