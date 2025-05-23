Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Stands Firm on 'Operation Sindoor' Amid Criticism

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for national unity to support 'Operation Sindoor', responding to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's critique of Prime Minister Modi amid tensions with Pakistan. Naidu emphasized retaliation for the loss of innocent lives and praised defense forces. He discussed plans for Andhra Pradesh's defence industry advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:33 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu defended 'Operation Sindoor', urging unity across political boundaries, and stressed that national interest should take precedence over personal or political agendas. His remarks countered criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Naidu declared on Friday, "No one should criticize Operation Sindoor. With 27 innocent lives lost, retaliation was necessary to reassure our citizens. The nation comes first, and this must be a unified stance." He praised the precise execution by the armed forces and the central leadership, condemning terrorism categorically.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's future in the defence sector, Naidu unveiled strategic plans to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These proposals include establishing integrated defence facilities and advancing the state's infrastructure to promote self-reliant production, aligning with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

