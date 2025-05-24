All-Party Delegation Embarks on Global Peace Mission Against Terrorism

An Indian all-party delegation, spearheaded by NCP MP Supriya Sule, is set to travel across four countries, including Qatar, to emphasize India's unwavering stance against terrorism. BJP leader V Muraleedharan expressed the aim is to expose and challenge nations harboring and financing terrorism targeting India.

The delegation, which includes prominent political figures, underscores the necessity for global unity in eradicating terrorism. V Muraleedharan noted that the recent surge in state-sponsored terrorism requires immediate international attention and collaboration, starting with crucial dialogues in Doha.

Positioning India's diplomatic strategy, Supriya Sule highlighted the delegation's mission to convey India's strong opposition to terrorism and extend messages of peace and fraternity. Briefed by the Foreign Secretary, the delegation intends to reinforce international relations during their stops in South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

