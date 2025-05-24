Left Menu

Neutralization of Top Maoist Leader Signals Decline of Insurgency Strength

Basvaraju, CPI (Maoists) General Secretary, trained by LTTE, was eliminated by security forces. His death caused a significant setback to the Naxal movement, impacting its technical and military capabilities. Authorities believe a lack of leadership and youth interest will lead to the organization's decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:19 IST
Basvaraju obtain training from LTTE Suggest inputs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities announced that the elimination of Basvaraju, General Secretary of the CPI (Maoists), has dealt a significant blow to the Maoist insurgency in India. Known for receiving strategic training from the LTTE, Basvaraju's death is expected to severely impact the group's technical and military capabilities.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P, highlighted the setbacks faced by the outlawed organization following Basvaraju's removal. Without his leadership, the group struggles with direction and has failed to attract new, younger leaders, leaving the core leadership aged and without clear successors.

The encounter that led to Basvaraju's death took place at Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, resulting in 27 naxal casualties. Intelligence-driven operations over recent years have been fruitful as security forces continue to dismantle the group's network, pushing the organization towards an inevitable decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

